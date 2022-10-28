F1 champions Red Bull to pay $7 million fine for cost cap breach

Big blow! Red Bull to pay $7 million fine for cost cap breach Photograph:( AFP )
Formula One champions Red Bull will pay a $7 million fine for spending more than allowed last season and have 10% less time testing in the wind tunnel over the next 12 months, the governing FIA said on Friday.
The International Automobile Federation (FIA) added in a statement ahead of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix that the decision, accepted by Red Bull, was final and not subject to appeal.