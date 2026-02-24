/F1 celebrates Laura Mueller and Hannah Schmitz with historic track tribute. Details inside

History will be made in Formula 1 as Laura Mueller and Hannah Schmitz become the first women to have a corner named in their honour at the Australian Grand Prix, with Turn 6 dedicated to them to mark International Women’s Day. Across motorsport, naming corners after influential figures has long been a tradition. Now, Mueller, race engineer to Esteban Ocon at Haas, and Schmitz, head of race strategy at Red Bull, join that legacy through the “In Her Corner” initiative. The program is a collaboration between Engineers Australia and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, designed to encourage more young people, especially girls, to pursue careers in engineering.

Mueller stepped into the history books at the start of the 2025 season by becoming Formula 1’s first full-time female race engineer. Working trackside with Ocon, she has already earned praise for her expertise and rapid rise within the sport. Schmitz, meanwhile, has been instrumental in Red Bull’s recent dominance. Her strategic decisions played a decisive role in multiple wins and podium finishes during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, cementing her reputation as one of the sport’s sharpest tactical minds.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reflecting on the recognition, Mueller said the initiative reinforces the idea that visibility matters, that seeing women succeed in engineering roles helps inspire the next generation. She described the honour as especially meaningful so early in her F1 journey and hopes it motivates young people to explore STEM pathways.