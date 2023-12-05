F1: Carlos Sainz's penalty was wrong but unavoidable in LA Grand Prix, feels Steward Derek Warwick

Carlos Sainz's Las Vegas Grand Prix grid penalty last month was wrong but unavoidable, according to Formula One race steward Derek Warwick who was on the panel that imposed it on the Ferrari driver. Spaniard Sainz was handed a 10-place grid penalty through no fault of his own after a metal drain cover came loose and wrecked his speeding car when it drove over it, forcing the cancellation of opening practice.

Former F1 racer Warwick was one of the four stewards at the Nov 18 night race. "It's a difficult job for a steward, the same as a referee, and we've got to be impartial, we've got to be strict and we've got to be hard sometimes even when it hurts us," the Briton said at the Autosport Awards in London on Sunday night.