ODI World Cup 2023: Dav Whatmore outlines key battles ahead of England vs New Zealand curtain-raiser

The countdown for the ODI World Cup has reached the final 24 hours as England and New Zealand are set to square off in a mouth-watering curtain-raiser on Thursday (Oct 5). The clash taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be a repeat of the 2019 edition’s final as both teams get ready for another round of spectacular action. On the eve of the tournament, former World Cup-winning coach of Sri Lanka, Dav Whatmore spoke on the key battles in the clash.

Key battles in Eng vs NZ

The clash is expected to bring the best out of both teams as New Zealand eye revenge for their excruciating loss in 2019 ODI World Cup final despite missing skipper Kane Williamson for the opening clash. According to Whatmore, Ben Stokes vs Lockie Ferguson will be a key battle in the contest that could hinge the outcome of the contest.

“I feel they will bring a quick bowler to try and get him out early. Mainly an attack back of a length and then a fuller delivery to have him pushing with the hands for either an edge to the keeper or a mistimed drive in the air. Fine leg up and square leg down for sure. If Stokes survives, definitely a wrist spinner will be brought on to get a wicket, better to get him out than have him contained - Attacking mindset,” WION's cricket expert Whatmore said on the eve of the World Cup opener.

The two teams had a close battle in the 2019 edition final that went down to the wire before England clinched the World Champions tag. In a tight finish, both teams ended up serving a tie in the 50-over contest before Super Over was used to determine the winner. The teams were still not separated in terms of runs but England won, having scored more boundaries in the match.

According to Whatmore, there will be other key battles in the contest that could see the pendulum swing another way. Devon Conway and Mark Wood could also be a feisty contest while Jos Buttler and Ish Sodhi head-to-head will also be a treat to watch.

“I feel both (Santner and Sodhi) will look to frustrate the batter (Buttler) by minimizing boundaries. Having Buttler hit to where they want him to play - long singles, may result in mistiming an attacking shot and holing out in the deep. There’s always the chance of the ball beating the outside edge if there is a turn in the wicket too -left-arm spinner and right-arm wrist spin,” Whatmore added.

The curtain-raiser clash will start at 2:00 PM IST with the toss taking place at 1:30 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This will be the 11th meeting between the sides at the ODI World Cup, with both England and New Zealand winning five matches each.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE