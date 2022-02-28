Ex-Indian player Vinod Kambli held for dashing car into building gate, released on bail

PTI
Mumbai, India Published: Feb 28, 2022, 11:50 AM(IST)

Vinod Kambli held for dashing car into building gate, released on bail Photograph:( PTI )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Kambli has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage), the Bandra police station official added.

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested for ramming his car into the gate of his residential society in Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, a police official said. He said Kambli, who also allegedly argued with the complex's watchman and some residents after the incident, was released on bail later.

Kambli has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage), the Bandra police station official added.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Feb 28, 2022 | 2nd Test - Day Stumps
South Africa in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2022
NZ
293
(80.0 ov)
94/4
(42.0 ov)
 VS
SA
364
(133.0 ov)
354/9 dec
(100.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Feb 28, 2022 | 3rd ODI LIVE
Afghanistan in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2022
BAN
172/6
(41.0 ov)
 VS
AFG
Full Scorecard →
Feb 27, 2022 | 3rd T20I
Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2022
IND
(16.5 ov) 148/4
VS
SL
146/5 (20.0 ov)
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Feb 26, 2022 | 2nd T20I
Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2022
IND
(17.1 ov) 186/3
VS
SL
183/5 (20.0 ov)
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App