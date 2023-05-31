Europa League Final: Record champions Sevilla take on Jose Mourinho's Roma for European glory

AS Roma will search for a place in the history books on Wednesday, May 31 as they take on record Sevilla in the final of the Europa League at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. Led by Jose Mourinho, Roma could become the first team to win both the Europa League and the Conference League, having reached glory heights 12 months ago in the third tier of European football. Sevilla on the other side will look to add another title to their trophy cabinet, having won the competition on six occasions in less than two decades.

Sevilla target another glory date

Having lifted the Europa League title on six occasions, Sevilla have never lost in the final while Jose Mourinho has never lost a European final. After a turbulent campaign in Spanish La Liga, José Luis Mendilibar's side could reach the Champions League next term despite fighting relegation for the majority season. The Spanish side has already beaten the likes of Manchester United and Juventus on their way to the final and have all the tools in the arsenal to reach the promised land on Wednesday evening.

Roma target Champions League football

After a poor end to the league season, Roma will look to add back-to-back European titles if they win the Europa League. Coach Mourinho has an impeccable record in the competition and won the Europa League with Porto (2003) and Manchester United (2017) and could become the first manager to win the competition with three different clubs. The legendary manager could add to his illustrious European trophy cabinet consisting of two Champions League trophies as well.