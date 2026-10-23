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ENG vs SL: From double ton in loss to total 859 runs - All records broken in Rawalpindi run-fest

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 12:56 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 12:56 IST
ENG vs SL: From double ton in loss to total 859 runs - All records broken in Rawalpindi run-fest

Sri Lanka chased down 430 against England in Rawalpindi in the second-highest ODI run chase ever Photograph: (AFP)

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Sri Lanka chased down 430 against England in Rawalpindi in the second-highest ODI run chase ever (859 total runs), spoiling Harry Brook's record-breaking 114-ball 202.

The England vs Sri Lanka ODI in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Thursday (Oct 22) was one of the most incredible run-fests the 50-over game has ever seen. A total of 859 runs was scored in total - the second-most in the history of an ODI match - as Sri Lanka chased down a 430-run target, which is also the second-highest in the history of ODIs. Several batting records were broken in the match, which proved to be a nightmare for the bowlers, especially Sam Curran, who gave away 103 runs in his nine overs - the most ever by an England bowler in ODIs.

What records were broken in the England vs Sri Lanka run-fest in Rawalpindi?

Fastest double ton in ODIs: England skipper Harry Brook, who scored 202 to become the first player from his country to hit a double ton, did so in 114 balls - the fastest in ODI history. The record previously belonged to Shubman Gill, who had scored a double ton off 117 balls against the West Indies in Guwahati.

Highest individual score in a losing ODI: Brook's 202 is now the highest individual score in an ODI to end up in a defeat - it is also the first ODI double hundred to go in vain. Before him, Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry (194 not out) held the record for the highest individual ODI score in a defeat.

Second-highest ODI chase: Sri Lanka's successful chase of 430 runs is the second-highest in ODI history - only behind South Africa chasing down 434 against Australia in 2006.

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Second-most aggregate runs in an ODI: The match saw a total of 859 runs - 429 by England in the first innings and 430 by Sri Lanka in the second innings - the second-highest ever in ODI history. The highest aggregate runs in an ODI is 872 - 434 by Australia and 438 by South Africa on March 12, 2006.

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 12 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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