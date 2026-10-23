/ENG vs SL: From double ton in loss to total 859 runs - All records broken in Rawalpindi run-fest

The England vs Sri Lanka ODI in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Thursday (Oct 22) was one of the most incredible run-fests the 50-over game has ever seen. A total of 859 runs was scored in total - the second-most in the history of an ODI match - as Sri Lanka chased down a 430-run target, which is also the second-highest in the history of ODIs. Several batting records were broken in the match, which proved to be a nightmare for the bowlers, especially Sam Curran, who gave away 103 runs in his nine overs - the most ever by an England bowler in ODIs.

What records were broken in the England vs Sri Lanka run-fest in Rawalpindi?

Fastest double ton in ODIs: England skipper Harry Brook, who scored 202 to become the first player from his country to hit a double ton, did so in 114 balls - the fastest in ODI history. The record previously belonged to Shubman Gill, who had scored a double ton off 117 balls against the West Indies in Guwahati.

Highest individual score in a losing ODI: Brook's 202 is now the highest individual score in an ODI to end up in a defeat - it is also the first ODI double hundred to go in vain. Before him, Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry (194 not out) held the record for the highest individual ODI score in a defeat.

Second-highest ODI chase: Sri Lanka's successful chase of 430 runs is the second-highest in ODI history - only behind South Africa chasing down 434 against Australia in 2006.