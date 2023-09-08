ENG vs NZ 1st ODI: Ben Stokes returns to 50-over set-up in style, smashes 52 against New Zealand in Cardiff

England’s 2019 World Cup-winning star Ben Stokes has returned to the ODI set-up in style on Friday, September 8 as he smashed 52 runs against New Zealand. The contest played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff saw Stokes make his first appearance in the 50-over format since returning from retirement. Stokes surprisingly called time on his ODI career in July 2022 against South Africa, but was urged by the national team management for a return to the team.

Stokes smashes fifty

Coming into bat at No.4, Stokes did not feel the heat as openers Harry Brook (25) and Dawid Malan (54) gave hosts a good start. However, with quickfire wickets falling Stokes was called into action in the 16th over. The 32-year-old was almost dismissed for a golden duck when a short ball surprised him but the shot went over the point fielder. However, he would then build his innings with Joe Root (6) and then Jos Buttler (72).

Stokes was smart with his approach and picked his spot on dull deliveries before scoring his fifty. His innings consisted of three fours and a six. He was scoring at a strike rate of 75 and put on an 88-run partnership for the fourth wicket with skipper Buttler. The latter was in great nick of form as well and helped England reach 291/6 in their 50 overs.

Stokes eyes World Cup glory

Scoring a match-winning unbeaten 84 in the final of the 2019 edition of the World Cup, Stokes will be eyeing glory for the second time in India. His English side narrowly beat New Zealand in the final in Super Over in 2019 and will look to start on a high in the upcoming edition against the same opposition. Buttler’s England will take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the curtain-raiser clash on Thursday, October 5.

The all-rounder will be key to England’s success, having also played a key role in the 2022 T20 World Cup success. He scored an unbeaten 52 against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where they beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final.

He will now have another glorious chapter in his career as he targets yet another World Cup to add to his already impressive trophy cabinet.

