/Matt Henry bags 11 wickets as New Zealand crush England in 2nd Test to level series

England had no answers to Matt Henry’s tight line and length as the Kiwi quick picked up 11 wickets across two innings, including two five-wicket hauls, to help New Zealand win the second Test at the Oval by 253 runs and level the three-match series 1-1. England struggled to maintain momentum under new interim captain Joe Root after the Lord’s win, as the new-look side stumbled in the second Test in London, conceding a chance to clean sweep New Zealand at home. With no Ben Stokes and seamer Gus Atkinson, England played three debutants, including pacer Sonny Baker and keeper-batters Jordan Cox and James Rew.

“Probably didn't expect it to unfold like that today,” Player of the Match Henry said after the game. “There were little moments in the first Test that set things up nicely. Credit goes to all of us.



On Tom Blundell standing up to the stumps, Henry said, “We actually played England a few years ago, and we wanted to keep their batters in the crease. Credit goes to Tom; he was outstanding. For me, it's about how I get the job done. Huge credit to Tom. It's easy when you got such a strong bowling group.”



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England won the toss and sent New Zealand out to bat first. Following a shaky start, New Zealand returned to the driver’s seat, thanks to a brilliant maiden Test hundred by Glenn Phillips (100 off 135 balls). New Zealand’s first-inning score of 391 gave them the cushion, on which Henry rode and never allowed English batters to settle and wrapped them up on 291 in their reply. He picked up five wickets for 80 in the first innings.



Kiwi’s response in their second innings was enough to keep England at Bay, as they added 362 more to that lead, thanks to a magnificent hundred by Henry Nicholls, who replaced recently retired Kane Williamson. For England, the returning pace duo of Jofra Archer and Matthew Fisher picked up three wickets each.

Come England’s run chase, they were pushed against the wall with three early blows. Stand-in captain Root contributed with a gritty 77, with Harry Brook notching up 58 off just 54 balls, aiding England’s chances of an improbable chase. A little hand from the two debutants, Rew (15) and Cox (25), fought to save face, but Henry had other plans. The right-arm quick was unplayable with both the new and old balls, bagging six wickets in the second innings and returning with 11 in the match.



As a result, New Zealand crushed England by 253 runs to win the second Test and level the series.

