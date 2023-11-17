Elfyn Evans takes commanding lead in extreme wet conditions at Rally Japan

Elfyn Evans took a commanding lead in early racing at the Rally Japan in extremely wet conditions on Friday (November 17) which forced the cancellation of the morning's third stage due to safety concerns. The Toyota driver was in ninth place at the end of Thursday (November 16) but surged to a 26-second lead over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville after winning the two stages that did manage to go forward.

Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier was in third, 42 seconds off the leader with 2023 champion Kalle Rovanpera back in fifth more than a minute and a half off Evans.

Hyundai’s Dani Sordo was forced to retire when he locked up and slid into the brush shortly after the start of stage two.