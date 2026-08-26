/Duleep Trophy: Sooryavanshi shows off bowling skills with double-wicket over in East Zone win

India's teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, known for his aggressive and scintillating batting style, showed off his bowling prowess in the Duleep Trophy match. Playing for East Zone, Sooryavanshi failed with the bat, scoring only eight runs off six balls in his team's only batting innings, but picked up two wickets in one over in the three overs he bowled in the match. Sooryavanshi's left-arm spin, coupled with his fearless batting at the top, could prove beneficial for him in the bright future ahead, where he is expected to shine for India at the international level.

Sooryavanshi shows off bowling skills in Duleep Trophy

The batter did not bowl in North East Zone's first innings, in which the team scored 111 in reply to East Zone's mammoth 467. During the follow-on, Sooryavanshi was given the ball, and he immediately returned the favor with two wickets. In the 28th over, with NE Zone already five wickets down, Vaibhav sent back Kishan Lyngdoh (25) and Imliwati Lemtur (4) in the space of four balls, effectively drawing curtains on the game.

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NE Zone were eventually dismissed for 146 in their second innings, losing the match by an innings and 210 runs.

In the other Duleep Trophy QF, North Zone beat West Zone by 52 runs to reach the semis. Batting first, North Zone scored 251 runs, thanks to pacer Anshul Kamboj (60) and Ayush Badoni (51) hitting fifties. In reply, West Zone could manage only 187 runs, with Shams Mulani scoring 52.