/Duleep Trophy Final: Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 111 powers East Zone to 385/4 on day 1

Day one of the Duleep Trophy final is over, and Ishan Kishan’s East Zone is sitting in the driver’s seat. Captain Kishan scored an unbeaten 111, and fifties from Abhimanyu Easwaran (72), Shikhar Mohan (85) and Kumar Kushagra (63*) helped East Zone post 385 for four at stumps on the first day at Chepauk in Chennai. South Zone bowlers, including ace Indian quick Mohammed Siraj, struggled to break through, with left-arm medium pacer Chama V Milind returning with two wickets so far. Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi too made a statement in his first-ever five-day first-class game, scoring a quickfire 44 at the top.



Sooryavanshi and Easwaran opened the innings and added exactly 100 for the first wicket inside the first 15 overs. The left-hander carried his blistering form into the final by taking on India teammate Siraj early in the innings, smashing him for two fours and a six in one over. His fearless approach and stylish stroke-making forced South Zone captain Tilak Varma to spread his field inside the first session, with Vaibhav hammering five fours and a maximum during his brief stay.

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WATCH Vaibhav smashing Siraj in Duleep Trophy Final –

Vaibhav’s dismissal brought Mohan to the crease, with the two adding 33 for the second wicket, before a mix-up led to Easwaran’s run-out on 72. Sudeep Kumar departed soon after on just six as East Zone lost three wickets after lunch on day one.



Captain Kishan joined Mohan in the middle, and the pair began building a crucial partnership. It flourished as the two stitched 94 for the fourth wicket, only for Mohan to be bowled by Milind on 85.

Kishan, on the other hand, had a new partner in Kushagra, as the two batted through the final session to see their team dominating the opposition in the Duleep Trophy Final.



While Kushagra remained unbeaten on 63, Kishan led from the front, smashing a brilliant hundred in the game that mattered the most. The left-hander hit 15 fours and a six to reach three figures.