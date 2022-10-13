Dominic Thiem fights back to advance ahead in Gijon Open

Dominic Thiem was forced to fight hard to beat American Marcos Giron 3-6 6-4 6-0 at the Gijon Open on Wednesday (October 12) night. The Austrian secured his fourth tour-level quarter-final of the season following the two-hour and 27-minute slog, showing off his trademark one-handed backhand in the process.

In the earlier matches, Spanish second seed Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Thiago Monteiro to also advance to the next round. The world number 15 Carreno Busta outclassed his Brazilian opponent 6-4 7-6(3), and will face Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech next.

American fifth seed Tommy Paul made it safely through to the last eight, beating Spain's Nicolas Alvarez Varona 6-3 7-6(3). Paul's compatriot Sebastian Korda also advanced, beating Spain's Jaume Munar 6-4 6-1.