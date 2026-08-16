Has Devdutt Padikkal answered all the questions the men’s selection committee and the team management were seeking for the longest time? Perhaps! The left-handed batter came in at number three on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle and owned it completely. Padikkal smashed his maiden Test hundred, remaining unbeaten on 131* at stumps, propelling India to 288 for two and into the driver’s seat. Looking in command and control of his knock, Padikkal made light work of Sri Lanka’s bowling attack, impressing all, including cricketer-turned-broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar.



Since dropping Cheteshwar Pujara at number three, India tried several options, including their Test captain Shubman Gill in that position, but none seemed to have clicked. Sai Sudharsan was the last to be tried before a toe injury ruled him out of the series, which opened the gates for Padikkal to return to the Test setup.

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Riding on a brilliant hundred in the warm-up fixture, Padikkal was bound to have a breakthrough outing in the series opener, and going by the looks of his shot selection, he did not disappoint. His display against the Sri Lankan spinners was the highlight of his innings, and Manjrekar had nothing but high praise for the lanky batter.



Taking to his X handle following Padikkal’s maiden Test hundred, Manjrekar wrote, “Devdutt Padikkal god sent for India v spinners. Excellent technique, both in defence & attack. 👏👏👏”

Later, commenting on his strengths during a chat on Sony Sports Network, Manjrekar said, “Devdutt Padikkal was the big change that India had, I really think selection is so good that when you see Padikkal walk in and play spin so comfortably, because he's good in defense against spin, he's good at picking 1s and 2s when the field is slightly deep, and then he's also good at playing attacking shots, and that too off the back foot on slow, turning pitches.”

Backfoot Shots Separate Padikkal from Rest

While he looked utterly in control of his shot selection on the front foot, Padikkal’s backfoot shot selection left Manjrekar in awe. The former Indian batter even suggested that Padikkal should continue at number three for India in Tests even when Sudharsan returns from his injury.



“That's something remarkable. On slow, turning pitches, to hit shots off the back foot with a straight bat and the pull shot tells you that it's somebody who wants to get onto the back foot, and the best way to play spin on a slow, turning pitch is to play the majority of the bowling off the back foot.

