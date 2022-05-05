DC vs SRH: UNBELIEVABLE! Umran Malik bowls fastest delivery of IPL 2022, clocks 157 kmph

Umran Malik has been a sensation in IPL 2022. On Thursday evening (May 05), when the Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) locked horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, in match 50 of IPL 2022, the speedster created history by bettering his own record as he bowled the fastest delivery of the 15th season, clocking an unbelievable 157 kmph.

For the unversed, Umran had made heads turn when he bowled a searing yorker to MS Dhoni at 154 kmph in SRH's previous encounter versus the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in Pune on May 1 (Sunday). While Umran has made a habit of clocking over 150 at regular intervals this season, he has also churned out 15 scalps in 10 games. However, he was punished severely by DC opener David Warner on Thursday evening, as the Aussie opener smashed 21 off his over in the powerplay.

Umran had already hit 154.8 kmph in match 50. However, he was breathing fire in the final over which was full of pace. He clocked 156 and 157 kmph in back-to-back deliveries and, thus, created history. Despite his unmatched pace, the 22-year-old young pacer returned wicketless, 4-0-52-0, as SRH bowlers were punished by the DC batters. Riding on David Warner's 92 not out and Rovman Powell's 67*, DC posted a mammoth 207-3 in 20 overs as SRH are in a spot of bother in the tall run-chase at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Umran, who was a net bowler for Team India in their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, has been very successful in IPL 2022 under the guidance of Dale Steyn. He remains a regular for the Hyderabad franchise and will be desperate to take the one-time winners to the playoffs this season. He has already been hailed and heavily praised by many former cricketers who have also urged Indian selectors to rope him in India's squad for the forthcoming home T20Is versus South Africa.