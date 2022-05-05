DC vs SRH, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

The cricketing action will continue as IPL 2022 edition's match 50 will see the one-time winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday evening (May 05), at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

With each passing day, the playoffs race is heating up. Both SRH and DC are in contention for the playoffs. Nonetheless, they cannot afford to let loose as the bottom-lying teams have started to cause a few upsets. Talking about the SRH camp, they have won five encounters out of nine. On the other hand, the Delhi franchise have had a topsy-turvy ride from the beginning of the season and have four victories from an equal number of games. Thus, two points separate both teams at present.

ALSO READ | Updated IPL 2022 points table after Chennai Super Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore clash

Both sides are also coming into this fixture on the back of a defeat each. While Delhi's concerns have been their batting depth and too much dependence on Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed. Overall, they also need more consistency from their big guns such as Rishabh, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman. SRH will also want more from their batters, as they have also been more reliant on Abhishek Sharma whereas skipper Kane has only one fifty this season. Rahul Tripathy, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran will be desperate to remain consistent as the tournament is in a very crunch phase.

Match prediction for DC vs SRH clash: This game will be played at the Brabourne, where spinners have had some say and run-scoring hasn't been an issue. Expect a 170-plus contest with SRH bowlers to emerge on top of an inconsistent DC line-up?