David Coote, former Premier League referee handed two-month ban by FA. Here's why

An independent Regulatory Commission of the Football Association (FA) has handed referee David Coote an eight-week suspension and ordered him to attend a mandatory face-to-face education programme for breaching FA Rule E3. The case centered on allegations that, in July 2020, Coote acted improperly and used abusive and/or insulting language about Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in a video that surfaced on social media in November 2024. The Football Association further classified the incident as an “Aggravated Breach” under Rule E3.2, as the comments included a reference—explicit or implied—to nationality.

Football Association Rule E3 covers improper conduct that could bring the game into disrepute, including the use of insulting language or behaviour, as well as actions that could question the integrity of match officials. Coote has also faced disciplinary action from UEFA. In 2024, European football’s governing body suspended him from officiating until June 30, 2026, after a video emerged showing him snorting a white powder while working at Euro 2024.

However, the Football Association previously cleared him of a separate charge related to an allegation from 2019, which claimed he had discussed showing a yellow card before a Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion. The incident referred to a booking given to Leeds player Ezgjan Alioski in October 2019. Coote denied the allegation and stated he has always upheld the integrity of the game.