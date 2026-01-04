/Damien Martyn’s wife provides latest update on cricketer’s recovery, says ‘he is…’

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn was recently diagnosed with meningitis and admitted to a hospital in Gold Coast, and is currently on the road to recovery, his wife Amanda revealed in a recent chat. On December 30, Martyn was placed in an induced coma following the illness, with the cricket world coming together to pray for his speedy recovery. Speaking publicly for the first time since Martyn’s hospitalisation, his wife shared a comforting update with everyone, revealing that Damien is progressing well.



While updating his health status, Amanda also expressed gratitude towards the medical team at the Gold Coast University Hospital in Queensland, who have helped Martyn come out of any danger.



“Damien is progressing well with his medical treatment. We also want to express our deepest appreciation to the medical team at Gold Coast University Hospital, who have been nothing short of amazing throughout this challenging time. This has been a trying time, and the family ask that you respect their privacy,” Amanda said in a chat with News Corp, as quoted by The West Australian.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier, after getting admitted, Martyn’s close friend and former teammate, Adam Gilchrist, also spoke on the family’s behalf, saying, "He (Martyn) is getting the best of treatment and [Martyn's partner] Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes.”



At the time when this news broke out, Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg also said, "I'm saddened to hear of Damien's illness. The best wishes of everyone at CA and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time."



Meanwhile, Martyn, a right-handed middle-order batter during his time, was one of cricket’s greatest strokemakers, having played 67 Tests from 1992 to 2006. After failing to make a name for himself following his debut, Martyn returned to Australia’s Test side in 2000 before calling time on his career midway through the 2006 Ashes. He scored 4406 Test runs at 46.37, including 13 hundreds.

