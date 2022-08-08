CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen claims India's 20th gold medal, defeats Ng Tze Yong in men's singles badminton

Shuttler Lakshya Sen clinched India`s 20th gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games after beating Malaysia`s Tze Yong NG 19-21, 21-9 and 21-16 in the men`s singles final on Monday.



In his debut outing in the multi-nation event, Lakshya came back incredibly well after losing the first set to become the fourth Indian shuttler to win a gold medal in men's singles category after Prakash Padukone (1978), Syed Modi (1982) and Parupalli Kashyap (2014).

It also means that India have first and third podium finish in men`s singles badminton after Kidambi Srikanth clinched the bronze medal after defeating Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-15, 21-18. Earlier in the day, badminton ace PV Sindhu won her maiden gold medal in women`s singles, defeating Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13.