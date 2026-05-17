/Cristiano Ronaldo awaits first Saudi silverware as Gamba stun Al Nassr in AFC Final

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wait for his first Saudi silverware continues after his side and AFC title contenders, Al Nassr, suffered a shocking 0-1 defeat at the hands of Japan’s Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final on Saturday (May 16). Ronaldo suffered heartbreak for the second time in a week after the Japanese club withstood a second-half barrage from the Saudi side on their home turf.

The 26,000 home fans (at the King Saud University Stadium) were left disheartened after Al Nassr failed to become the first Saudi Arabian team to win this competition, the second-tier Asian continental crown equivalent to UEFA’s Europa League. However, it was Gamba who netted the only goal of the game when Deniz Hummet struck gold in the 29th minute.

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Meanwhile, Ronaldo came agonisingly close to winning the Saudi Pro League title just four days ago, only for his team’s goalkeeper to concede a bizarre injury-time own goal, giving second-placed Al Hilal a 1-1 draw. A win would have handed Ronaldo his first piece of silverware since moving to Saudi Arabia following his Manchester United exit in a record deal in early 2023.



"The dream is close," the 41-year-old wrote on X to his 107.5 million followers on Wednesday, after his side had been seconds from the league title glory against Al Hilal. "Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!"

Al Nassr are two points ahead of Al Hilal with one game to play and can seal the title at home to Damac on Thursday.



Al Hilal play their final match away to Al Fayha on the same night.