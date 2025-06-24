IND vs ENG: Pant equals Tendulkar's HISTORIC feat with twin tons in Headingley Test

Rishabh Pant is having a blockbuster first Test at Headingley against England with twin hundreds, each in first innings, and taking his total Test hundreds tally to eight. India star Pant now not only has most Test hundreds by an Asian wicketkeeper-batter but also equalled a long-standing Sachin Tendulkar record as well. The second hundred by Pant was his fourth in England in Tests - joint most by an Indian along with Sachin (4) and Dilip Vengsarkar (4). He is now behind only Rahul Dravid who scored six Test hundreds in England.

With his twin tons, 134 in first innings and 118 in second innings, Pant scored 252 runs in the Test match - the most by a wicketkeeper-batter in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). He also has joint-most Test tons by a wicketkeeper-batter in England - 4 - along with Alec Stewart and Matt Prior.

Pant scored 134 runs in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against England with 70th run in his second innings - he breached the mark of most runs by an Asian wicketkeeper-batter in SENA nations. The previous record of 204 runs was also in Pant's name when he had scored 146 and 57 in Birmingham Test in 2022.

At Headingley in Leeds, he overtook Moin Khan's record of 135 runs in a Test the first two runs (four in his case) of his innings. Moin had scored 105 and 30 not out in in a 1996 Test.

Pant, by reaching the 91-run mark, also broke MS Dhoni's (224 runs) record of most runs by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in a Test (home or away).