Cricket- 'This has got to be best Indian team ever': Sunil Gavaskar lauds Virat and Co.

Cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar lauded Team India under Virat Kohli's leadership and said that it is the best ever in the history of Indian history. Team India has ranked number one in Test cricket for five years in a row.

ALSO READ: 'You have to be careful': Dilip Vengsarkar's piece of advice to Virat and Co. ahead of WTC final

"Comparisons are always a little bit difficult but I think this is probably the finest Indian team that we have seen. It's such a well-balanced team. It's got champion batsmen, it's got champion fast bowlers, fabulous spinners. They've got a very good wicketkeeper. A young wicketkeeper who is going to dominate world cricket for a long, long time," Gavaskar said on the Analyst Show in YouTube.

"I believe that from what I have seen, from 1960 onwards, this has got to be the best Indian team ever. For the simple reason that it's so balanced. There is no weakness at all. You could say at the top, or here and there, but I don't think there is any weakness in this Indian team," Gavaskar pointed out.

In recent years, Team India has produced several match-winners. The team has beaten the mighty Australians in their home conditions not once but twice. They have been a dominant force in Test cricket for some years now. Despite several obstacles, Virat and Co. managed to top the World Test Championship points table to book a berth in the finals, which will be played from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton against Kane Williamson's New Zealand.