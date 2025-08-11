/Shubman Gill to be India's next T20I vice-captain for upcoming Asia Cup? Here's what we know so far

The Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 (T20) is yet to be officially announced, but the rumours and leaks regarding the tournament have already started. One of the biggest pieces of the leaked news is that Indian Test captain, Shubman Gill, is likely to become the new T20I vice-captain, probably replacing Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10 against the UAE in Dubai, and will follow it with a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on September 14.

Gill recently impressed the BCCI and its selectors by helping India draw 2-2 in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. Gill's last T20I appearance was against Sri Lanka in July 2024 and it will be interesting to see whether he is handed the captain's armband ahead of the Asia Cup.

While Gill is in frame for the deputy role, the management will likely trust Suryakumar Yadav for the captain's role in the Asia Cup. He is expected to be fit for the continental showpiece in the UAE, having recently undergone sports hernia surgery.

“With Suryakumar Yadav set to be fit for the tournament, which will be played in T20 format this year, Gill is likely to deputise for him. This will not only mark Gill’s return to the T20I setup but also enhance his status as a growing leader in the Indian dressing room across formats,” a report from RevSportz said.

According to some other media reports, batting star Shreyas Iyer might also make a comeback to the T20I side. Iyer, who was part of India's Champions Trophy-winning squad earlier this year, last played a T20I against Australia in 2023.



Other key players, including Rishabh Pant, are expected to miss the Asia Cup after fracturing his toe during the fourth Test against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Speedster, Jasprit Bumrah, might also be rested for this tournament to manage his workload, although his absence is still uncertain.

India's predicted squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK)/Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi.