IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal leapfrogs Sunil Gavaskar in THIS elite list – Details inside

Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name in record books on Friday (July 4) after scoring 28 off 22 against England in the ongoing Edgbaston Test. The Indian batter, renowned for his aggressive batting skill leapfrogged Sunil Gavaskar and now sits top of the pile for the fastest 2000 runs by an Asian batter in red-ball format. With this, Jaiswal, who has been in terrific form since making his Test debut in July 2023, added another feather to his cap.
Even though his stay at the crease was short, it was impactful as he put up a solid 50-run opening stand with KL Rahul, giving India a strong start in their second innings after gaining a 180-run lead in the first innings.
What made the moment even more special was that with this knock, Jaiswal became the fastest Asian batter to reach 2000 runs in Test cricket in terms of Tests played, breaking the record that had stood for almost five decades. Gavaskar had set the record in 1976 and since then, no Asian batter had managed to go past it until Jaiswal did.
|Name of player
|Matches
|Innings
|Year of completion
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|21
|40
|2025
|Sunil Gavaskar
|23
|44
|1976
|Javed Miandad
|24
|42
|1979
|Gautam Gambhir
|24
|43
|2009
|Rahul Dravid
|25
|40
|1999
|Virender Sehwag
|25
|40
|2004
Since his debut, Jaiswal has been on a dream run in red-ball cricket. In the ongoing Test series against England, he already has a century and a half-century to his name. His aggressive yet composed batting style has made him one of the brightest young stars in the Indian team.
Coming back to the second Test, with a strong lead of 244 runs and nine wickets still in hand, India will look to bat deep and push for a second innings lead of more than 500 runs.