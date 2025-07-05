IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal leapfrogs Sunil Gavaskar in THIS elite list – Details inside

Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name in record books on Friday (July 4) after scoring 28 off 22 against England in the ongoing Edgbaston Test. The Indian batter, renowned for his aggressive batting skill leapfrogged Sunil Gavaskar and now sits top of the pile for the fastest 2000 runs by an Asian batter in red-ball format. With this, Jaiswal, who has been in terrific form since making his Test debut in July 2023, added another feather to his cap.



Even though his stay at the crease was short, it was impactful as he put up a solid 50-run opening stand with KL Rahul, giving India a strong start in their second innings after gaining a 180-run lead in the first innings.

What made the moment even more special was that with this knock, Jaiswal became the fastest Asian batter to reach 2000 runs in Test cricket in terms of Tests played, breaking the record that had stood for almost five decades. Gavaskar had set the record in 1976 and since then, no Asian batter had managed to go past it until Jaiswal did.

Fastest to 2000 Test Runs among Asians (by matches)

Name of player Matches Innings Year of completion Yashasvi Jaiswal 21 40 2025 Sunil Gavaskar 23 44 1976 Javed Miandad 24 42 1979 Gautam Gambhir 24 43 2009 Rahul Dravid 25 40 1999 Virender Sehwag 25 40 2004