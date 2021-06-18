Cricket: 'If India lose toss, that will be ideal for them', says Sanjay Manjrekar ahead of WTC final

Former India batsman turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has said that it would be better for Virat Kohli if he loses the toss in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand that is set to kick off at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

"The toss is an interesting thing. Players, when they go for the toss and there are overcast conditions and expect it to be there for the first couple of hours. They look at the pitch that has a nice, healthy cover of grass. No pitch in England would be devoid of grass. Some would be dry but there would be grass. So when you look at the overcast conditions, you're tempted to bowl first, especially a team like India, with no match practice and batting being a little vulnerable," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

The team batting first has had an advantage in Southampton. Out of six Test matches in Rose Bowl, captains have opted to bat first five times. Out of these five, three have ended up on the winning side. According to Manjrekar, toss will not play a crucial role and will not decide the match.

"I don't think toss is going to be crucial. If you win the toss and bat really well, that's a different matter. But if India lose, that will be ideal for them because they'd want to do the right thing and bat first. So I just hope for Virat Kohli's sake that they lose the toss. Of late, in Test cricket, losing tosses have won plenty of matches so it's not the deciding factor," Manjrekar pointed out.