Back in 2016, when the first ball of Pakistan Super League was bowled, many thought of it as just another cricket league, but the idea to launch the league in Pakistan was different.

Advertisment

It was about to bring back cricket to a country at a time when Pakistan was not safe to travel for other cricketing nations. The recurring attacks from terrorist organisations had pushed the country into a state where nobody was safe. The country’s image, as well as the sports and tourism industries, were affected badly.

So, it was Pakistan as a country that needed something to bring back the joy to fans who lived and died for the game. As a result, Pakistan Super League was born.

The establishment of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was perceived as a big risk by many. This was because it was a franchise-based T20 tournament that was about to be hosted in hopes of restoring the image of Pakistan cricket and also improving the ailing domestic structure. Looking at it from their perspective, the risk was very high. But, fast forward to 2025, and everything appears to be paying off in ways that we least expected.

Advertisment

Also Read: IPL 2025 | 'That changed the game,' MI spinner Karn Sharma shares turning point during win vs DC

Over the years, it is not just a tournament but has become an institution of sort in the country now. It serves as a the stage where local stars perform and showcase their skills alongside international players, while cities in Pakistan get to soak up the energy with fans motivated for high class competition. One can say now that starting PSL, it has completely transformed the country's system of domestic cricket.

PSL has enhanced overall professionalism of cricket in Pakistan

Advertisment

New talents have suddenly emerged. Young players such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Haris have come up the ranks from domestic circuit. The PSL not only provided them with exposure, but an opportunity and a path to fast track to the international level.

The PSL has not only focused on individual player growth, but has also enhanced the overall professionalism of the sport in Pakistan.

Earlier, domestic matches in Pakistan used to be played in front of vacant stadiums. The hussle and bustle has returned ever since the PSL was founded. Stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, Multan, and Rawalpindi City are now frequently sold out, and cricket has once again became a sport that unifies the country. Fans now feel more connected to the sport than before with live streams, social media posts, and access to behind the scenes footage.

For a lot of players, the PSL has given them life-altering contracts. There is also a financial transformation that cannot be overlooked. It has enabled domestic cricketers to turn into professionals, concentrate on their training, and actually pursue cricket as a career. That kind of financial security is essential for maintaining a good pool of talent.

Possibly one of the most important accomplishments of the league has been how it aids in changing the international views of Pakistan. The PSL serves as a strong indicator: cricket does not only exist in Pakistan — it’s now flourishing.

As PSL enters its tenth year, the focus is once again on growth and evolution. There is room for expansion, investment in women's cricket, and a closer connection with development at the grassroots level. What stands out is how the PSL has achieved in a short span of ten years what traditional domestic structure didn't manage to do in decades. It has rejuvenated the sport, lifted the benchmarks, and reignited hopes and dreams ignited in youth.