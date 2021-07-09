Cricket: England Women take on India Women in a three-match T20I series

After a throbbing Test and an exciting ODI series, England and India have now continued forward to the T20 format in the midst of high expectations. The first T20I between India Women and England Women will take place at the County Ground in Northampton on Friday.

Coming to recent exhibitions, India Women endured a 1-2 loss in their last T20I series against South Africa. In the meantime, England Women are on an eight-match series of wins in the T20Is.

Head-to-Head

England Women have command over India Women in the T20 format. The two teams have played 19 T20I matches, where the England Women have arisen successfully in 15 games.

Discussing their head-to-head record in the last five matches, England Women lead India Women by 3-1.

England

Katherine Brunt has been the best bowler with 19 wickets for England Women in T20I matches against India Women. Danielle Wyatt has scored 333 runs in 12 T20I innings versus India.

England skipper Heather Knight will be one of the keys to the group's fortunes during the T20Is too. She has a great record in the T20 format, having scored 1295 runs from 81 games at a strike rate of 119.02. She has additionally pounded a century in the shortest format of the game, aside from four half-centuries.

England's Probable XI: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Amy Ellen-Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, and Anya Shrubsole.

India

Shafali Verma is as of now the No. 1 player in the ICC Women's T20I rankings. In 22 T20 games for India, she has 617 runs to her name at a strike rate of 148.31.

She has had a stupendous run in England until now. The adolescent will be certain of bringing her game up in the T20Is, a format where she is the most threatening. If she gets rolling at the top-order, she can set India in a place to secure the three-match T20I series.

Deepti Sharma has scalped nine wickets in eight T20I matches against England Women. Among the players, Smriti Mandhana has scored 317 runs in ten T20I thumps against the English side.

India's Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

India Women will confront significant difficulties in this clash. The England Women are in intense form in T20I cricket and it's anything but an exceptional exertion from the guests to snap their adversaries' series of wins.