Chennai Super Kings continue dominating show in IPL 2021, defeat SRH by 7 wickets

Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday continued their impressive run of form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as the MS Dhoni-led side registered its fifth win of the tournament by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by nine wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

While the CSK bowlers looked at the top of their game barring a few blips, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis stole the show by stitching a memorable partnership of 129 runs to take the three-time IPL winners over the winning line.

SRH continued their torrid run in the tournament as they suffered their fifth defeat in six matches. Batting first, SRH lost attacking opener Jonny Bairstow for seven as Sam Curran impressed again.

While David Warner and Manish Pandey scored 57 and 61 respectively, the fact that they scored their runs at a strike rate of 103.64 and 132.61 didn’t help the cause. Kane Williamson, 26 not-out off 46, Kedar Jadhav, 12 not-out off 4, tried to accelerate at the end to take SRH to a competitive total of 171/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing 172, Gaikwad and du Plessis continued their good bonding between the sticks and stitched another superb partnership at the top. The 129-run opening partnership eased a lot of pressure off CSK before Rashid Khan removed Gaikwad for 75 off 44 deliveries.

Moeen Ali, at 3, played a 15-run cameo off 7 deliveries before skying one off Rashid. The Afghanistan spin maestro, in the successive delivery, sent a well-settled Faf du Plessis to spice up the match and completed his three-wicket haul.

However, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja took CSK over the line as they won by seven wickets to go atop the points table.

