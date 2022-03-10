Chelsea says it will seek changes to post-sanctions operating licence from British government

English Premier League club Chelsea said Thursday they were pressing for talks with the UK government after their billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich was hit with a UK assets freeze and travel ban.

The club said in a statement it would fulfil its upcoming fixtures but indicated restrictions imposed on its day-to-day operations under a special licence were too harsh.

"This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the club to operate as normal as possible," it added.

