Days after British politicians urged their side to boycott the Afghanistan clash in Champions Trophy 2025, South Africa has also joined the conversation. Speaking on Thursday (Jan 9), South Africa Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie called his side to boycott the Afghanistan clash in the Champions Trophy 2025. This backlash comes after Afghanistan’s Taliban reign continued to outlaw the participation of women in sports.

South Africa sports minister calls for Afghanistan clash boycott

“Cricket South Africa, the federations of other countries, and the ICC (International Cricket Council) will have to think carefully about the message the sport of cricket wishes to send the world, and especially the women in sports,” McKenzie stated.

“It is not for me as the sports minister to make the final decision on whether South Africa should honour cricketing fixtures against Afghanistan. If it was my decision, then it certainly would not happen.”

On Monday, more than 160 British politicians took a stand against Afghanistan’s Taliban regime's assault on women's rights.

England will face Afghanistan on February 26 in Lahore in the Champions Trophy while South Africa will take on the same opponents on February 22.

However, the England and Welsh Cricket Board (ECB) denied boycotting the fixture arranged by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

ECB CEO Richard Gould responded by suggesting a uniform approach from all member nations is the best way forward.

"The ECB strongly condemns the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime," he said.

"The ICC Constitution mandates that all member nations are committed to the growth and development of women's cricket.

In line with this commitment, the ECB has maintained its position of not scheduling any bilateral cricket matches against Afghanistan.”

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is yet to respond to the call with ICC and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) who are the hosts closely monitoring the situation.

