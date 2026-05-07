/Champions League | 'Just ridiculous': Bayern coach Kompany decries refereeing calls vs PSG - WATCH

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has called refereeing ridiculous after being ousted from Champions Trophy on Wednesday (May 6). Bayern's journey ended after playing a 1-1 draw in semi-final second leg against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) who advanced to their second consecutive final on 6-5 aggregate score. Kompany called out two calls made by referee during the game - Nuno Mendes handball in the first half and Joao Neves handlball later on. In the Mendes incident, PSG got the free kick instead of what they think should have been second yellow card for the PSG player.

Why referee did not give Mendes handball?

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At nearly the half-hour mark, Bayern's Konrad Laimer pushed the ball ahead which struck on Mendes' arm. The referee, however, had already whistled against Laimer who had appeared to have handled the ball himself. Have a look at the video below:

The second incident happened when PSG's Vitinha's clearance kick hit his teammate Joao Neves on his hand inside the box but no penalty given. Have a look at the video below:

Kompany wasn't happy about either of the decisions and it may have played a role in 1-1 game which saw German giants bow out of the Champions League.

What did Kompany say about refereeing?

"We have to look at some of the phases that were decided by the officials across the two games which … it’s never an excuse for everything but it matters," he said. "If we look at both legs probably too much went against us. The guys gave everything and we tried against a fantastic PSG team.

"[João Neves’s] hand is in the air, it hits it. Because it’s from his own teammate it’s not a penalty. But if you look at both [situations], a ­little bit of common sense and it’s just ridiculous. Whatever needs to happen but it’s ridiculous. It doesn’t tell the whole game but it’s a one-goal game in the end."