Champions League: Manchester United face Galatasaray at home, record champions Real Madrid travel to Naples

Premier League giants Manchester United will look to bounce back from their woeful defeat against Crystal Palace as they prepare for their first Champions League home game of the season. The contest taking place at Old Trafford will see Erik ten Hag under pressure having lost four Premier League matches and their Champions League curtain-raiser against Bayern Munich. Tuesday (Oct 3) evening will also see record champions Real Madrid in action as they take on coach Carlo Ancelotti’s former side Napoli.

United on the hunt

Having endured a tough start to the Premier League, United will face a resolute Galatasaray side that will travel to Manchester with a bunch of former Premier League stars. Ten Hag’s side lost 3-4 against Bayern Munich on Matchday 1 where United struggled with the pace of the opposition. The three-time champions will have Antony back in the squad while Lisandro Martinez will be unavailable due to injury.

Galatasaray on the flip side have Premier League outcasts like Davinson Sanchez and Wilfried Zaha while they will bank on the services of Mauro Icardi. A defeat for United could see Ten Hag as a big problem while a win will be the perfect solution for the club as go through a torrid time.

Other big matches on offer

In other big matches, Real Madrid will look to carry on with their winning momentum as they take on Italian champions Napoli. Carlo Ancelotti will take on his former side with an aim to win the group. Both teams are hot favourites to go through from the group with Union Berlin and Braga also buying for places.

Bayern Munich will travel to Copenhagen for their second group match with an eye on the top spot. Harry Kane will look to add to his Champions League tally having scored in the first group game while eyes will also be on Thomas Muller and top names. Former champions and last season’s runners-up Inter Milan will host Benfica while PSV, Sevilla, Lens, and Arsenal will be in action on Matchday 2.

