Cadillac F1 team, set to compete from 2026 season, announces Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as drivers

Formula 1 is all set to get its 11th team on the race track from the next season onwards in Cadillac which means it will be 22 drivers racing for the podiums instead of 20. Cadillac, F1's latest team, announced its two drivers on Tuesday (Aug 26) who will compete o the grid from 2026 season onwards. Cadillac have gone with experience as they announced Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as the two drivers. Both the drivers are 35-year-old and have been in F1 circuit for long. The duo will definitely try to make this chance count and rake up their best days on the race track once again.

How good are Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas

While the drivers are in the mid-thirties, they have a total of 16 grand prix wins between them in 527 starts. Both of them have been associated with some big names in Formula 1 including former winners Mercedes and Red Bull. Cadillac has signed them on multi-year deals to compete from F1 2026 season onwards.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The veteran duo are not part of the ongoing season after losing their respective F1 places on their teams at the end of last season. Perez last raced with Red Bull while Bottas was with Mercedes.

Also Read - Zarazua beats AO 2025 champ, becomes 1st Mexican to win a major match since 1995

Which F1 teams Perez and Bottas have raced for?

Mexican Perez has raced for Sauber, McLaren and Force India/Racing Point before joining Red Bull where he helped them win Teams' Championship in 2022 and 2023 along with Max Verstappen. Finland's Bottas, on the other hand, had a memorable stay at Mercedes where he was second to F1 great Lewis Hamilton for a long time and helped the team win Teams' Championship from 2017 to 2021.