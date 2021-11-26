CA committed to support under-fire Tim Paine as he opts for indefinite break from cricket

ANI
Melbourne, Australia Published: Nov 26, 2021, 11:08 AM(IST)

Tim Paine's sexting scandal Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

"We recognise that this is an incredibly difficult time for Tim and his family and are committed to supporting them. We respect and understand Tim`s decision to have a break at this time to focus on his and his family`s well-being," said CA Chief Executive Offer Nick Hockley in a statement.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nick Hockley said the governing body is committed to supporting former skipper Tim Paine following his announcement of stepping away from cricket for a period of time. Paine has taken a "leave of absence from all forms of cricket" following his resignation as captain for the side ahead of the Ashes.

"We recognise that this is an incredibly difficult time for Tim and his family and are committed to supporting them. We respect and understand Tim`s decision to have a break at this time to focus on his and his family`s well-being," said Hockley in a statement. "The National Selection Panel will meet in the coming days to discuss the final squad ahead of the first Ashes Test on December 8," he added. Cricket Tasmania on Friday released a statement on Paine`s absence from the Marsh One-Day Cup match against Western Australia."

ALSO READ | After Paine resigns amid scandal, Cummins gets named as Australia’s 47th male Test captain

Following discussions over the last 24 hours, Tim Paine has advised Cricket Tasmania that he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future," Cricket Tasmania said in a statement.England and Australia will lock horns in the five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane.Paine`s mental health break means he will unavailable for the first game of Ashes.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Nov 26, 2021 | 1st Test - Day LIVE
Pakistan in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021
BAN
69/4
(28.3 ov)
 VS
PAK
Full Scorecard →
Nov 26, 2021 | 1st Test - Day LIVE
New Zealand in India, 2 Test Series, 2021
IND
339/9
(109.3 ov)
 VS
NZ
Full Scorecard →
Nov 21, 2021 | 1st Test
West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2021
SL
(133.5 ov) 386
(40.5 ov) 191/4 dec
VS
WI
230 (85.5 ov)
160 (79.0 ov)
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 187 runs
Full Scorecard →
Nov 22, 2021 | 3rd T20I
Pakistan in Bangladesh, 3 T20I Series, 2021
BAN
(20.0 ov) 124/7
VS
PAK
127/5 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App