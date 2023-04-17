Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves to arrive in court over alleged sexual assault claim

Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves will testify before a Spanish judge on Monday (April 17) over an alleged sexual assault in a Barcelona night club. Alves has been in jail on remand without bail since late January while the investigation continues after a local woman filed a complaint about an event at the exclusive Sutton nightclub in the city centre.

Alves is testifying on his own request and denies wrongdoing. The court in February rejected a request by the soccer star to be released from jail on remand as the investigation over the alleged sexual assault takes place.