Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves to arrive in court over alleged sexual assault claim

Reuters
Bengaluru, India Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

Alves is testifying on his own request and denies wrongdoing. The court in February rejected a request by the soccer star to be released from jail on remand as the investigation over the alleged sexual assault takes place.

Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves will testify before a Spanish judge on Monday (April 17) over an alleged sexual assault in a Barcelona night club. Alves has been in jail on remand without bail since late January while the investigation continues after a local woman filed a complaint about an event at the exclusive Sutton nightclub in the city centre.

Alves is testifying on his own request and denies wrongdoing. The court in February rejected a request by the soccer star to be released from jail on remand as the investigation over the alleged sexual assault takes place.

Alves has played for the Brazil national team since 2006, making 126 appearances and scoring eight goals.

