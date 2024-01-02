Boxing: Former WBO champion Krzysztof Glowacki receives four-year ban for doping offence

Poland's former WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Glowacki has been banned from all sport for four years for the use of an anabolic steroid, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) said on Tuesday. The 37-year-old, who has won 32 of his 36 professional fights, failed a drugs test after his loss to Richard Riakporhe one year ago in Manchester.

His urine sample returned an adverse analytical finding for Boldenone which is listed under section S1 of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2023 Prohibited List as an anabolic androgenic steroid. Glowacki, who denied taking a prohibited substance, was provisionally suspended in April 2023 and his case was heard by an independent National-Anti-Doping Panel on Oct. 31.

Walcz-born Glowacki first won the WBO cruiserweight title in a thrilling contest against Marco Huck in New Jersey 2015 and managed one successful defence before losing to current heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on points in 2016.