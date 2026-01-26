/Bihar thrash Manipur by 568 runs to secure Elite Group return in Ranji Trophy

Bihar made a powerful comeback in the Ranji Trophy by defeating Manipur by 568 runs on Monday (Jan 26) in the Plate Group final, securing a well-deserved promotion to the Elite Group. The match saw Bihar dominate from start to finish at the Moin Ul Haq Stadium in Patna with strong batting, sharp bowling, and disciplined fielding. The win also marked a turnaround for Bihar, who had previously earned their place in the Elite Group during the 2022–23 season but slipped back to the Plate Group in 2024–25.

The team ensured their promotion in commanding fashion, showing they are ready for the tougher challenges in the Elite Group. Bihar set the tone early with a big first innings score of 522 runs. Skipper Sakibul Gani played a solid innings, scoring 108 runs, while wicket-keeper batsman Bipin Saurabh stole the show with a brilliant 143. Their batting handled both spin and pace with ease, leaving Manipur under constant pressure.

In response, Manipur struggled to build partnerships and could manage only 264 runs, leaving Bihar with a huge first-innings lead and full control of the game.

The second innings belonged to opener Piyush Singh, who played the innings of his career, scoring an unbeaten 216 from 322 balls. He combined patience with smart attacking shots to tire out the Manipur bowlers. Raghuvendra Pratap Singh supported him with a strong 90, helping Bihar post 505 for six before declaring early in the day.