BG Trophy 2024/25: India tour of Australia to commence in late November, Perth in-line to host 1st Test

India is set to tour Australia for the next edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year, with the tour to kickoff in late November. Perth, which didn't get a single game during the last edition in 2020/21, is likely to host the first Test. The tour is keenly-awaited as both sides have given a tough run to each other in the purest format in recent times. India have dominated Australia, winning the last four editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They have won the last two Test series in Australia as well, being the only Asian side to win a red-ball series on Australian soil.

As per a report in 'The Sydney Morning Herald, Perth is a strong contender to host the series opener. Notably, it will also be the first time since the 1991-92 that India would play a five-match series on Australian soil. After Perth, Adelaide is set to host the second Test whereas Brisbane will welcome both sides for the third encounter. The fourth and final Test will be held in Melbourne's Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and the Sydney Cricket Ground, SCG in Sydney, respectively.

It is to be noted that Cricket Australia is yet to finalise as well as announce the complete schedule for the upcoming season. However, there is a lot of buzz on the upcoming India-Australia Test series due to the rivalry between the two heavyweights. Moreover, the series holds a lot of significance in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle with both India and Australia occupying the top-two spots, respectively, at present.