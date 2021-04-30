BCCI to retain the hosting rights even if T20 World Cup is held in UAE

The T20 World Cup planned for India between October 18-November 15 could move to the United Arab Emirates if the Covid-19 circumstance in the nation doesn't improve. Albeit the Indian cricket board, BCCI hasn't surrendered any expectations of facilitating it, taking the Cup to the UAE is the alternate course of action, and not a trade with Australia, who will have the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“It’s too early to say what will happen. But the contingency plan is that it would go to UAE with the hosting rights staying with BCCI,” said Dhiraj Malhotra - BCCI and the tournament director of the World Cup.

Before the most recent flood in Covid contaminations in the country, BCCI had shortlisted Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow as the nine host venues. In any case, the seriousness of the second influx of contaminations has caused colossal worry with India's wellbeing foundation going under a ton of strain.

The Indian board has no alternative except to trust that the wellbeing circumstance will improve and travel boycotts forced by a few nations to be lifted before they would like to arrange the world occasion. It is perceived that occurs, keeping the World Cup in India without spectators would be the favored alternative before they settle on the emergency course of action.

The T20 World Cup this year will be a 16-team affair with teams to declare their squads one month before the tournament. There are four grounds in the UAE where global matches can be facilitated, and should the need emerge that choice will be actuated. The eight-team IPL was effectively arranged in the UAE a year ago.