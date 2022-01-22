BCCI revises schedule for India's home series against West Indies, ODIs shifted to Ahmedabad

IANS
Mumbai, India Published: Jan 22, 2022, 09:10 PM(IST)

India will take on West Indies in a home series starting from next month. Photograph:( AFP )

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the revised schedule for India's upcoming home series against West Indies.

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a change in venues for the upcoming West Indies Tour of India. The West Indies will arrive here for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced has been done to mitigate bio-security risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders.

Revised schedule:

1st ODI: February 6, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI: February 9, Ahmedabad

3rd ODI: February 11, Ahmedabad

1st T20I: February 16, Kolkata

2nd T20I: February 18, Kolkata

3rd T20I: February 20, Kolkata

