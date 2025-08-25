/BCCI looks for options to replace Dream 11 as jersey sponsor? Check all big names in fray

Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Aug 25, 2025, 20:55 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 20:55 IST
Indian cricket team ended their sponsorship with Dream11 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India ended their sponsorship with Dream11 after the government imposed a ban on the online gaming platform

The Indian cricket jersey is once again up for grabs. After a long association, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and fantasy-gaming giant Dream11 decided to part ways, leaving one of the most visible sponsorship slots in world sport without a name. The timing could not be more dramatic, with the Asia Cup starting next month. The BCCI, which is known for its high-value sponsorship contracts, is reportedly evaluating multiple proposals.

Dream11 had come on board in 2023 with a three-year agreement worth approximately ₹358 crore. But the winds have shifted. New regulations around online gaming forced BCCI to reconsider its association. BCCI's general secretary Devajit Saikia summed it up plainly. "BCCI and Dream 11 are discontinuing their relationship after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed. BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations ahead in the future," Saikia was quoted as saying to ANI.

Now the hunt begins again. And in this race, Japanese auto giant Toyota has reportedly surged to the front of the pack. The company, already a household name in India’s car market, sees cricket as the ultimate vehicle to deepen its brand connect. According to reports, negotiations are expected to move quickly. With marquee fixtures and the Asia Cup looming, the board will want a new sponsor stitched onto the blue jersey before the next international ball is bowled. For now, the story is unfinished. Dream11 has exited the frame, Toyota waits in the wings, and the BCCI holds the script to one of the most sought-after branding deals in world sport.

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

