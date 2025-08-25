/BCCI looks for options to replace Dream 11 as jersey sponsor? Check all big names in fray

The Indian cricket jersey is once again up for grabs. After a long association, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and fantasy-gaming giant Dream11 decided to part ways, leaving one of the most visible sponsorship slots in world sport without a name. The timing could not be more dramatic, with the Asia Cup starting next month. The BCCI, which is known for its high-value sponsorship contracts, is reportedly evaluating multiple proposals.

Dream11 had come on board in 2023 with a three-year agreement worth approximately ₹358 crore. But the winds have shifted. New regulations around online gaming forced BCCI to reconsider its association. BCCI's general secretary Devajit Saikia summed it up plainly. "BCCI and Dream 11 are discontinuing their relationship after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed. BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations ahead in the future," Saikia was quoted as saying to ANI.



