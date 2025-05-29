Bangladesh and South Africa Emerging players involved in heated fight during match - WATCH

A shocking scuffle broke out during a four-day Emerging Teams match between Bangladesh and South Africa in Dhaka. Players from both teams were seen grappling each other after a heated moment on the field.

The trouble started when 22-year-old Bangladesh batter Ripon Mondol hit a big six straight down the ground to South African fast bowler Tshepo Ntuli. After the shot, the two players shot daggers at each other. As Ripon walked towards his partner, Ntuli suddenly rushed towards him.

What followed was a disturbing scene. Ntuli tried to grab Ripon’s helmet and pulled it multiple times. Umpire Kamruzzaman stepped in and tried to control the situation, but the fight kept getting worse. Other South African players also rushed in, and the argument turned into a full brawl in the middle of the pitch.

Just a few balls later, Ntuli threw the ball at Ripon after bowling, but Ripon managed to defend himself.

Commentator Nabil Kaiser on air said, "This is extreme, this is unacceptable. Normally we see verbal altercations in a cricket field but we don't often see a fight. Ntuli struck Ripon's helmet at one point," as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

At the moment, no official action has been taken. The umpires are expected to file a report, and the match referee will send a full report to both the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA). They are likely to decide on punishments soon.

It is not clear if there was verbal exchange of words before the fight erupted. Such incidents are rare in cricket and have shocked fans. The game is usually known for its fair play and respect, however, this fight raises a serious concern.