BAN vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction: Who will win today's match between Bangladesh and West Indies?

West Indies and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in match 23 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 edition, in the UAE, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Friday afternoon (October 29). Both sides have had a torrid start in the Super 12 round with back-to-back defeats and are running against time to revamp if they need to keep their campaigns alive.

West Indies started off against England, after losing both their warm-up games, and were humiliated as they folded for the third-lowest total in T20 WC history (55). After the 6-wicket loss to Eoin Morgan & Co., Kieron Pollard-led Windies improved by some distance but managed only 143/8, only to lose the contest by 8 wickets to Temba Bavuma-led South Africa.

Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, had a good start to their opening fixture in the Super 12, by posting 171-4 versus Sri Lanka. Nonetheless, their bowlers couldn't finish the contest despite the Islanders reeling at 79-4 at one stage. Losing to Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, Bangladesh were mauled by England by 8 wickets in their second encounter.

Which team will show drastic improvement and get off the mark and who will be the one stranded with no win after the Bangladesh-Windies clash?

Match prediction for Bangladesh vs West Indies tie: Batting has become a lot easier in the T20 WC as compared to how it was in IPL 2021's final leg. The Sharjah pitch is now once again showing signs of having plenty for the batsmen. While it has not been a typical 200-plus high-scoring encounter, it has plenty for both batters and bowlers. Windies will be eager to get going with the bat after two terrible runs in Dubai surfaces. The world champions will, however, be desperate to get rid of Bangla Tigers' top-order and notch up their maiden win of the current edition.

A 170-plus contest is expected. Windies to get off the mark in Super 12 round on their third attempt?