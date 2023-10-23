BAN vs SA live streaming for free: How to watch World Cup Bangladesh vs South Africa live on TV, mobile app

BAN vs SA live streaming for free: Bangladesh will clash with South Africa in 23rd match of ICC World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (Oct 24).

South Africa will clash with Bangladesh after a magnificent win against defending champions England. They hammered England by 229 runs and will look to repeat the heroics at a batting-friendly field against Bangladesh. On the other hand Bangladesh have won just one match in the tournament and in the last match against India, they succumbed to a hefty defeat.

BAN vs SA, World Cup 2023: Here is all the information you need to know about South Africa Vs Bangladesh match

BAN vs SA, World Cup 2023: When South Africa Vs Bangladesh match to be played?- Date

The South Africa Vs Bangladesh match will be played on Monday, October 23.

BAN vs SA, World Cup 2023: At what time South Africa Vs Bangladesh match will be played?- Time

The South Africa Vs Bangladesh match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

BAN vs SA, World Cup 2023: Where will South Africa Vs Bangladesh match be played?- Venue

The South Africa Vs Bangladesh match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

BAN vs SA, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of South Africa Vs Bangladesh match?

The live telecast of the South Africa Vs Bangladesh match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

BAN vs SA, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the South Africa Vs Bangladesh match online?

The South Africa Vs Bangladesh match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BAN VS SA World Cup: Predicted XI

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

BAN VS SA World Cup: Squads

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetze