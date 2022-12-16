BAN vs IND 2022: India captain Rohit Sharma likely to return for 2nd Test – Reports

India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to return for the second Test against Bangladesh, starting December 22nd in Mirpur, sources close to ANI have confirmed. The veteran batter injured his finger during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh and got ruled out of the following One-Dayer and the ongoing 1st Test. However, recent reports suggest that Rohit went for his rehab in Mumbai and is likely to get fit in time for the second Test.

Even after hurting his finger during the 2nd ODI, Rohit came out to bat in the second innings and smashed a quick-fire fifty but couldn’t inspire his team to a win. After the game, Rohit was advised to consult a doctor in Mumbai for the same, who then suggested him to take proper rest and avoid cricket until he gets fully fit. Upon regaining full fitness, Rohit is likely to fly to Bangladesh for the Mirpur game.

In his absence, KL Rahul was named as the stand-in skipper for the first Test. Across both innings Rahul scored 22 and 23 runs, respectively, while his partner Shubman Gill completed his maiden Test hundred in the second inning. Alongside him, Cheteshwar Pujara also ended his century drought in Tests with a magnificent 102* off 130 balls with 13 fours.

On the other hand, unorthodox leggie Kuldeep Yadav made a stunning comeback to Test cricket after nearly 22 months. Upon his return, Kuldeep first scored 40 runs in the first innings and then registered best figures by an Indian spinner against Bangladesh in Tests (5-40). With this, he also became the third Indian spinner after Ravichandran Ashwin and Sunil Joshi to take a five-for against Bangladesh in red-ball cricket.