BAN vs IND 2022, 1st Test: 'Didn't think wicket had turn on offer..' - day 2 hero Kuldeep Yadav says

Unorthodox leg-spinner India's Kuldeep Yadav had a dream outing on day 2 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh. Firstly, he scored 40 runs batting alongside Ravichandran Ashwin and then he picked up 4 wickets, reducing Bangladesh to 133-8 at stumps.

Kuldeep, who had been out of contention for over a year now, made a stunning return to the side. After having a confidence-boosting day out on Thursday, Kuldeep while attending the presser admitted he was nervous bowling his first two overs. However, after settling down and picking up his first wicket, he got into his groove and teared into Bangladesh's middle and lower order.

"Of course, I was a bit nervous in the first two overs, was a bit lucky to get the first wicket of the first over and brought the momentum back to our side. After a couple of overs, I settled in, tried to mix the pace and variation, tried to bowl from over the wicket and around the wicket, getting proper turn and was loving it in the middle," said Kuldeep Yadav.

Earlier, for the eight wicket, both Ashwin and Kuldeep stitched a 92-run stand, frustrating the Bangladeshi bowlers in the first session. Speaking on how he enjoyed batting and what he made of the wicket then, Kuldeep said,

"When I was batting I thought there was no turn on offer for the spinners, thought it will be good for batting against the spinners, of course being a wrist spinner, bowling in these type of surface with the kookaburra ball, definitely gets the turn and bounce."