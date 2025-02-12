Australian left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann has landed himself in trouble as he has been reported for a suspected bowling action, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday (Feb 12). Kuhnemann, part of Australia’s Test squad during the Sri Lanka away series will undergo independent testing at an ICC-accredited centre with Brisbane as the likely location. This comes after the leg-spinner bagged 16 wickets in the two Test matches against Sri Lanka in Galle.

"The Australian team was notified of the match officials' referral following the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle and will support Matt through the process of clearing this matter," a CA spokesperson said.

"Matt has played 124 professional matches since his debut in 2017, including five Test matches and four One-Day Internationals. He has played 55 Big Bash League games since 2018.”

According to ICC rules, bowlers are permitted 15 degrees of flex in their actions. However, according to a report submitted by the ICC match referee, Kuhnemann has exceeded the angle and won’t be allowed to bowl until he is cleared by an independent panel.

Luckily, Kuhnemann is not part of the Australian squad for the Champions Trophy while the side’s next Test match is in June against South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. This will mean, the spinner will have plenty of time to improve his bowling action and become eligible to bowl. In five Test matches so far, he has bagged 25 wickets with a best of 16/5.

The WTC final will be a golden opportunity for Australia as they look to defend their title. Australia won the WTC final in 2023 beating India in the final while their latest quest will be at the Lord’s Cricket Ground as South Africa target their maiden title.