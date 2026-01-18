/Australian Open 2026, Day 1: Alcaraz and Sabalenka shine as Venus Williams makes emotional exit in Melbourne

The 2026 tennis season kicked off with the Australian Open, bringing excitement, heat, and big names to Melbourne on day 1 (Jan 18). Fans filled the stadiums despite hot conditions, and the opening matches delivered drama, intensity, and strong performances from the top players. World number one Carlos Alcaraz and women’s top seed Aryna Sabalenka both started their title campaigns with straight-sets wins, while several others battled through tough first-round tests. The day also saw emotional moments, history being made, and a touching farewell for tennis legend Venus Williams, who returned to Melbourne.

Carlos Alcaraz began his journey to complete a career Grand Slam with a confident win over Australian wildcard Adam Walton. The Spaniard won 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 in a match that tested his patience, especially in the second set. Playing his first competitive match in nine weeks, Alcaraz looked sharp and focused, using his speed, power, and control to dominate key moments. He said tough first-round matches help him find rhythm early in a tournament. The 22-year-old now moves on with confidence as he continues his chase for his maiden Melbourne title.

Also read | How Carlos Alcaraz can break 47-year-old record of THIS tennis stalwart in Australian Open

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Aryna Sabalenka had a slow start but quickly found her rhythm to win her opening match 6-4, 6-1 against French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah. The Belarusian made a few errors early but soon showed her class with powerful shots and calm movement. She admitted feeling extra pressure with legends watching from the stands, yet handled it well. Sabalenka now looks ready to chase her third Australian Open title in four years with strong belief and hunger.