AUS v WI: ‘I don’t really like waiting to bat’ – Steve Smith on replacing Warner as Test opener

Australia batting great Steve Smith has replaced David Warner as Test opener, with Cameron Green slotted in at number four for the upcoming West Indies series. Having batted in the middle order throughout his 16-year-old career, Smith is up for a new challenge and sees inspiration from the 2019 Ashes, wherein he faced the new ball mostly.

During the away Ashes five years ago, Smith batted at number four position with then newly-inducted Marnus Labuschagne playing ahead of him at number three. Upon being asked what prompted him to take up the opener’s role, Smith said a) he doesn’t like waiting for his turn, and b) with that, Australia can play their best six batters in the XI for the first Test against West Indies starting January 17.

"Since I guess Marnus [Labuschagne] has been playing at No. 3, I've been waiting to bat for quite a long period of time, and I don't really like waiting to bat," he told Fox Cricket while playing for Sydney Sixers on Friday night.

"So, I thought, why don't I put my hand up and have a crack up top and that way you can get Cameron Green in, and you're playing your six best batters, so, hopefully, it works out,” Smith said.

The veteran Test batter admitted to liking facing the new ball, something he did quite often during the 2019 Ashes. Smith said he is up for the new challenge.

ALSO WATCH - Nepal's star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane jailed for eight years for rape × "I am [excited]. I like facing the newer ball. I think if you look back to the 2019 Ashes, I was in pretty early most of the time there where I was facing the new ball. I batted No. 3 for a number of years as well and was in early and did pretty well against the new ball so it's nothing new or foreign to me. You know I enjoy getting in there and getting amongst it, and yeah, I'm looking forward to that challenge," he added.

Australia gear up for West Indies series

After beating Pakistan in all three Tests at home, Australia will host West Indies for two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is. The Aussies will then travel to New Zealand for a short tour, consisting of T20Is and Tests.

Here is Australia’s Test squad for the West Indies series –