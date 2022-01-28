Aus Open: Daniil Medvedev takes down Stefanos Tsitsipas, sets up final clash vs Rafael Nadal

Daniil Medvedev will play Rafa Nadal for the Australian Open title on Sunday after a stirring victory over Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final on Friday. The Russian world number two reached the Australian Open decider for the second year in succession by defeating Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 4-6 6-4 6-1. Should Medvedev defeat the Spanish great, he will become the first man in the Open era to win his first two Grand Slam titles in succession after his triumph in New York last September.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal beats Matteo Berrettini to enter Australian Open final, closes in on record 21st Grand Slam

The Russian denied Novak Djokovic the calendar Grand Slam in the U.S. Open final and will now seek to stop Nadal from setting an all-time men`s record of 21 Grand Slam titles.